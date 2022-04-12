Baseball: Lotte scores 3 runs in 9th to beat PL-leading SoftBank

Newsfrom Japan

The Lotte Marines scored three ninth-inning runs to defeat the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks 3-0 on Tuesday. Two days after Roki Sasaki threw a perfect game, Lotte had another shutout using three pitchers. Lefty Enny Romero scattered three hits over seven innings, before a scoreless inning each from Yuji Nishino (1-1) and closer Naoya Masuda at Nagasaki prefectural baseball stadium. In his 600th Nippon Professional Baseball appearance, Masuda was made to sweat in the ninth after he let two on with a single and an error from his teammate. But the right-hander escaped the jam to secure h...