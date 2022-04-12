Japanese inn states it would reject Russians, Belarusians over war

Newsfrom Japan

An inn in central Japan had declared on its website that it would deny lodging to Russians and Belarusians in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the support of Belarus, before being urged by local authorities to stop the act, the inn and local officials said Tuesday. The inn, located in Nagahama in Shiga Prefecture, admitted that rejecting guests from the two countries, although not a single customer from Russia or Belarus actually sought to stay there, was "a wrong method" of denouncing Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The statement was posted on Feb. 26, just after Russia ...