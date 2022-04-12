Shionogi to not recommend use of oral COVID drug for pregnant women

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co. is considering not recommending the use of its oral COVID-19 drug for pregnant women due to animal testing finding fetal abnormalities after it was administered, a source familiar with the matter told Kyodo News on Tuesday. The Osaka-based drugmaker applied for approval of the drug with the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry in February. But the finding may indicate a safety management system is needed to prevent pregnant women from taking the drug. According to the source, the company found abnormalities in fetuses when pregnant rabbits were given t...