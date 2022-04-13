Tokyo stocks open higher on dip-buying after Nikkei's sharp fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday as investors bought on dips following the Nikkei index's sharp fall the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 172.64 points, or 0.66 percent, from Tuesday to 26,507.62. The broader Topix index was up 7.87 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,871.50. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 125.42-45 yen compared with 125.35-45 yen in New York and 125.52-53 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was quoted at $1...