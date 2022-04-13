Baseball: Cubs' Suzuki hits 2 solo homers against Pirates

The Chicago Cubs' off-season acquisition of Seiya Suzuki is paying big dividends already with the Japanese homering in back-to-back at-bats in the team's 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. In the fourth regular season game of his major league career, the 27-year-old, who joined the Cubs last month, hit a solo home run off Jose Quintana (0-1) in the fifth inning and another off Anthony Banda in the seventh for the visitors' only runs at PNC Park. "I can't tell if I'm in good form or not but I was able to bring home runs and help the team win so I'm really happy about that," Suz...
Kyodo News

