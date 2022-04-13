Tokyo stocks rise on dip-buying after previous day's falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning as investors bought on weakness following the Nikkei index's sharp fall the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 420.07 points, or 1.60 percent, from Tuesday to 26,755.05. The broader Topix index was up 18.85 points, or 1.01 percent, to 1,882.48. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and precision instrument issues.