Japan gov't panel OKs price hike for dental palladium

Newsfrom Japan

An advisory panel to Japan's health minister approved Wednesday an emergency plan to increase in May the government-set dental treatment remuneration for "silver" fillings containing palladium, mainly produced in Russia. The increase, which will lead to a price hike for dental treatment involving such fillings, comes as palladium prices have skyrocketed since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which is Japan's second-largest supplier of the rare metal. So-called silver fillings containing palladium and other metals are covered by national health insurance, with dentists' remuneration for such ...