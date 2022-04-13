Famous cherry-blossom lane in Osaka reopens after 2 years

Newsfrom Japan

A famous cherry-blossom lane in Osaka that is home to 138 varieties of sakura tree and 335 trees in total reopened Wednesday after a two-year closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The more than 130-year-old lane in the grounds of the Japan Mint’s headquarters in the western Japanese city will remain open until next Tuesday, but online reservations are needed beforehand as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday morning, a long line of visitors at the venue’s south gate waited to enter the 560-meter long path. Many of them later took pictures of the pink and light red colo...