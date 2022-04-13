Nikkei soars nearly 2% on dip-buying after previous day's fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks soared Wednesday, with the Nikkei finishing nearly 2 percent higher, as investors snapped up battered shares after the benchmark index fell the previous day to its lowest level in about a month. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 508.51 points, or 1.93 percent, from Tuesday at 26,843.49. The broader Topix index finished 26.43 points, or 1.42 percent, higher at 1,890.06. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and rubber product issues.