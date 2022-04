Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese yen plunged to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in nearly 20 years on Wednesday, as the unit continued its fall amid the prospect of a widening monetary policy gap between the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve. The currency sank to the lower 126 yen level against the dollar during Tokyo trading, its weakest level since May 2002, after having moved mostly in the lower and mid-125 yen range earlier in the day.