U.S. carrier, Japan MSDF vessels conduct drills in Sea of Japan

The United States and Japan have been conducting a joint naval exercise involving a U.S. aircraft carrier and vessels of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force in the Sea of Japan, the U.S. 7th Fleet said Wednesday, amid North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats. The strike group of the nuclear-powered carrier, the Abraham Lincoln, started the exercise on Friday last week with MSDF, according to the U.S. 7th Fleet. It is the first deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier to the waters off the Korean Peninsula since November 2017, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported. The move came amid ...
Kyodo News

