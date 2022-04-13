Baseball: Giants hold off BayStars as rookie Ota saves 8th game

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie closer Taisei Ota mowed down the DeNA BayStars in the ninth inning to preserve the Yomiuri Giants' 4-3 Central League win on Wednesday and earn his league-leading eighth save. At Okinawa Cellular Stadium Naha, Yoshihiro Maru brought the Giants back from a run down in the third with a three-run homer, his third. Neftali Soto, who singled in a run in the first for DeNA, doubled and scored in the fourth and singled and scored in the sixth, both times on RBI singles by Okinawa native Hiroki Minei. C.C. Mercedes (3-0) allowed three runs in five-plus innings, but four relievers prevented DeNA...