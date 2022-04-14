Yellen calls on China to help end Russia's war in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday called on China to leverage its cooperative ties with Russia to help end Moscow's war in Ukraine, while warning against moves that would cushion the impact of the economic sanctions the West is imposing on Russia. "Let's be clear, the unified coalition of sanctioning countries will not be indifferent to actions that undermine the sanctions we've put in place," Yellen said in a speech at an event organized by the Atlantic Council, a think tank in Washington. She did not name specific countries that are believed to be aiding Russia, but highlight...