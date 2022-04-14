Entire Tohoku bullet train line back in service a month after quake

Newsfrom Japan

East Japan Railway Co. on Thursday resumed services on the entire line of its Tohoku Shinkansen, connecting Tokyo and Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan's main island, for the first time since a powerful earthquake hit the country's northeast and derailed one of its bullet trains nearly a month ago. The high-speed trains are now back in service between Fukushima and Sendai stations, the only stretch of the line on which operations were still suspended. The resumption also enabled Hokkaido and Akita Shinkansen trains to reach Tokyo. However, the company, also known as JR East, said th...