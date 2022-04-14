Tokyo stocks open higher on firm tech shares, Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, led by advances in technology shares after a surge in their U.S. counterparts and overnight gains on Wall Street. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 288.84 points, or 1.08 percent, from Wednesday to 27,132.33. The broader Topix index was up 12.36 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,902.42. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, marine transportation and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 125.35-38 yen compared with 125.61-71 yen in New York and 126.05-06 yen in Tokyo at 5 ...