Baseball: Cubs' Suzuki stays red hot, keeps hit streak going

Chicago Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki extended his hit streak to five games to begin the season, but the visitors were beaten by the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 on Wednesday for a two-game series split. Suzuki, who has nine RBIs already, hit an RBI single to center in the fourth inning to help the Cubs close their deficit to 5-2 at PNC Park. But the Pirates were able to hold on to their early lead earned from a first-inning, three-run homer by Ben Gamel. "We were behind (in the fourth) and I wanted to close the gap one run at a time, so it was good that I was able to score a runner," Suzuki said. "I'm n...