Tokyo stocks higher on hopes for recovery in tourism demand

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning, tracking overnight advances on Wall Street, while some leisure-related issues were bought on hopes of a recovery in tourism demand ahead of Japan's Golden Week holidays starting later this month. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 339.01 points, or 1.26 percent, from Wednesday to 27,182.5. The broader Topix index was up 15.64 points, or 0.83 percent, to 1,905.7. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, mining and nonferrous metal issues.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News