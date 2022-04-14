Tokyo stocks higher on hopes for recovery in tourism demand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday morning, tracking overnight advances on Wall Street, while some leisure-related issues were bought on hopes of a recovery in tourism demand ahead of Japan's Golden Week holidays starting later this month. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 339.01 points, or 1.26 percent, from Wednesday to 27,182.5. The broader Topix index was up 15.64 points, or 0.83 percent, to 1,905.7. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, mining and nonferrous metal issues.