Japan gov't to scrap quarterly disclosure rule to reduce work

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government has decided to abolish mandatory rules for listed companies to release quarterly financial reports to eliminate duplicated work, as similar disclosure is requested by stock exchanges, sources familiar with the plan said Thursday. The government aims to revise the compulsory quarterly disclosure for about 4,000 listed companies by submitting to the parliament a bill to amend the financial instruments and exchange law as early as next year, they said. Currently, listed companies are required to provide audited quarterly financial statements to the government as well as di...