Tokyo stocks rise on hopes for recovery in travel demand

Tokyo stocks rose Thursday as hopes for a recovery in travel demand lifted some leisure-related issues ahead of Japan's Golden Week holidays starting later this month. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 328.51 points, or 1.22 percent, from Wednesday at 27,172.00. The broader Topix index finished 17.99 points, or 0.95 percent, higher at 1,908.05. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by air transportation, mining and marine transportation issues.