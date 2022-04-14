Chinese man gets Japan's 1st skilled worker visa with no time limit

Newsfrom Japan

A 35-year-old Chinese man has become the first person to be granted a resident status that effectively allows foreign blue-collar workers to stay in Japan indefinitely, the infrastructure ministry and a supporting organization said Thursday. Weng Fei, an employee of a construction company in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, obtained Wednesday the Specified Skilled Worker No. 2 status under a policy introduced by Japan in April 2019 to attract foreign workers and address the country's severe labor shortage. The system allows foreigners with certain Japanese language and vocational skills to appl...