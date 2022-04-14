Japan to continue subsidy program for oil wholesalers in May

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government decided Thursday to continue its subsidy program for oil wholesalers in May and further raise the payment from the current 25 yen (20 cents) per liter to prevent a sharp increase in fuel prices as oil supply concerns persist due to a cut in Russian oil exports, sources familiar with the matter said. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito proposed to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that the government continue subsidizing wholesalers. Details will be finalized in late April, the sources said. The subsidy program is slated to finish at t...