Russian finance minister to attend G-20 meeting virtually: report

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov will virtually participate in a meeting of finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies in Washington next week, Reuters reported Thursday. Siluanov confirmed his plan to attend the meeting, Reuters reported citing Indonesian finance ministry official Wempi Saputra. Indonesia holds the rotating G-20 chair. Western countries have called for Russia's removal from the framework over its invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg reported the same day that Indonesia said Russian delegates have been invited to join the meeting. Saputra said Siluanov and Russian cent...