Baseball: Senga wins 3rd as Hawks stop Marines

SoftBank Hawks ace Kodai Senga, who is expected to move to America's major leagues after this season, allowed three hits over seven innings in the SoftBank Hawks' 4-0 Pacific League victory over the Lotte Marines on Thursday. Senga (3-0) struck out seven, walked two and hit one but had to pitch out of trouble in the first inning. "They had me in a tight spot in the first inning, but then I got some run support, and I figured I could make a go of it," said Senga after allowing an infield single and only barely missed hitting two batters in the opening frame. It was a typical start for Senga, wh...