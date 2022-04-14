Over 140 economies to face outlook downgrade due to Russia's war: IMF

Newsfrom Japan

More than 140 economies face downgrades of their economic outlooks this year due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is pushing up energy and food prices around the world, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday. In a speech ahead of spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank next week, Georgieva also warned that inflation, for the first time in many years, has become "a clear and present danger" for many countries, constituting "a massive setback for the global recovery." While most countries can expect their economic growth to remain in positive t...