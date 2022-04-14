Japan aims to ensure chip-use rare gases procurement amid Ukraine war

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industry ministry said Thursday it aims to ensure the procurement of rare gases necessary for chip production, as supply from major exporter Ukraine may be disrupted by Russian's invasion and the chip supply crunch remains a major issue. Officials of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said at a panel meeting that it seeks to take measures to encourage domestic manufacturers to ramp up production capacity of those gases and bolster cooperation with other countries to enhance supply chains by 2025. Japan has examined potential supply disruptions of neon, krypton and xenon from U...