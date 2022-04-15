Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. fall, rising crude oil futures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Friday, weighed down by an overnight decline on Wall Street and concern over the economic impact of a rise in crude oil futures. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 364.87 points, or 1.34 percent, from Thursday to 26,807.13. The broader Topix index was down 25.16 points, or 1.32 percent, at 1,882.89. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and metal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 126.17-18 yen compared with 125.84-94 yen in New York and 125.33-34 yen in ...