Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese yen slipped to a fresh 20-year low of around 126.35 against the U.S. dollar on Friday amid the prospect of a widening monetary policy gap between the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve. The yen sank below the previous low of 126.31 quoted Wednesday, falling to its weakest level since May 2002, following an overnight rise in U.S. Treasury yields.