Russian wayfinding sign at station in Tokyo uncovered after criticism

Newsfrom Japan

A Russian wayfinding sign in a Tokyo train station that had been masked with a sheet of paper last week following complaints from passengers upset at Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was uncovered Friday by the rail operator. East Japan Railway Co. reversed its decision to cover the sign at Ebisu Station in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward after criticism that the move could be considered discriminatory. According to the operator known as JR East, the name of two stations on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line -- Roppongi and Nakameguro -- have been displayed on signage near its Ebisu Station ticket gates in Russian...