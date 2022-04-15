S. Korea to lift COVID-19 social distancing rules next week

Newsfrom Japan

South Korea will lift all of its COVID-19 social distancing rules from next week, though the wearing of masks will be mandatory for the time being, Prime Minister Kim Boo Kyum said Friday, citing a downward trend in new infections. Starting from Monday, he said that restaurants and cafes will be able to operate freely, while the size of gatherings will no longer be limited. Under the current rules, such businesses are permitted to open until midnight and up to 10 people are allowed to gather privately. The curbs will be removed for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic mor...