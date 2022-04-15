Yen slips to fresh 20-year low of around 126.55 to U.S. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese yen slipped to a fresh 20-year low of around 126.55 against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning amid prospects of a widening monetary policy gap between the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve. On the stock market, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 176.14 points, or 0.65 percent, from Thursday to 26,995.86. The broader Topix index was down 16.68 points, or 0.87 percent, at 1,891.37. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance, and metal product issues.