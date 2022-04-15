Soccer: Kamada deals assist in Frankfurt Europa League win over Barca

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada provided an important assist as Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday claimed a 3-2 away win to knock Barcelona out of the Europa League quarterfinals 4-3 on aggregate. Following a 1-1 draw in Germany a week earlier, Filip Kostic's fourth-minute penalty, Rafael Borre's fine 36th-minute strike from distance, and Kostic's second on the night, after being put in space by a Kamada pass to the left in the 67th-minute, put the tie to bed at Camp Nou. Barcelona, who came into the game on the back of a 15-game unbeaten run under new manager Xavi, were restricted to 10 shots wh...