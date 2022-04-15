FOCUS: G-20 finance chief meeting to highlight rift, not post-pandemic unity

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs of the Group of 20 major economies will likely do little more than highlight the deep rift that has formed among member nations next week when the forum holds its first ministerial-level meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. G-20 members, including Russia and the United States, have a plethora of issues to negotiate if they hope to pull the world's economy out of the COVID-19-induced doldrums and mitigate the impact of the Ukraine crisis. U.S. President Joe Biden said in late March that Russia should be expelled from the G-20 framework as a response to its invasion of Ukra...