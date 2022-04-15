West Japan city says tourism "princess" can now be of any gender

Newsfrom Japan

A western Japan city that has held annual contests to recruit single women "princesses" to serve as tourism ambassadors will drop the gender requirement from this year, in a move organizers say comes out of "consideration for the changing times." The tourism board in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, says it will keep the title "Princess Sarara" but throw the recruitment process open to anyone aged 18 or over who lives, studies or works in the prefecture, excluding high schoolers. It will also drop the single-status requirement. The Princess Sarara title refers to Uno no Sarara, the name of Empress ...