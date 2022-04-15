Baseball: Ohtani surrenders 6 runs, takes 2nd straight loss

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was stung for six runs over 3-2/3 innings Thursday as he started his pitching season with two straight defeats as the Los Angeles Angels lost 10-5 against the Texas Rangers. Ohtani (0-2), the reigning American League MVP, was given a two-run first-inning lead, but allowed two singles and a walk in the second before Jonah Heim homered down the right-field line at Globe Life Field for a grand slam, connecting on a hanging 0-2 split-fingered fastball. Heim singled in another in the fourth after Willie Calhoun opened the frame with a double. Ohtani left the mound with tw...