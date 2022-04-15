Yen slips to 20-year low in mid-126 zone against U.S. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese yen slipped to a 20-year low in the mid-126 level against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo on Friday, as it continued to face selling fueled by the prospect of a widening policy gap between the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve. On the stock market, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 78.81 points, or 0.29 percent, from Thursday at 27,093.19. The broader Topix index finished 11.74 points, or 0.62 percent, lower at 1,896.31. On the top-tier Prime Section, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and air transportation issues.