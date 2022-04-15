Soccer: Kurumaya injury-time equalizer rescues Frontale

Newsfrom Japan

Substitute Shintaro Kurumaya pounced on a goal-keeping error to strike the equalizer in the final seconds as J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale scraped out a 1-1 Asian Champions League Group I draw with South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai FC on Friday. In the teams' opener in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, Ulsan keeper Jo Hyeon Woo had already made some difficult saves to preserve his team's early lead. But just as he was poised to be the Korean side's hero, fate dealt an ugly blow. Leaping for a corner, Jo only managed to tip the ball. It floated to Kurumaya, who drilled it into the net seconds before the ...