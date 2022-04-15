Baseball: Aoyagi, Sato lead Tigers to 2nd win

Newsfrom Japan

Koyo Aoyagi allowed a run in eight innings and Teruaki Sato brought the Hanshin Tigers from behind with a two-run home run in their 4-1 Central League victory over the Yomiuri Giants Friday. The win at Koshien Stadium outside Osaka snapped Hanshin's skid of six straight losing decisions after the Tigers set a CL record by starting the season with nine consecutive losses. The Giants backed their ace, Tomoyuki Sugano (2-2), with a first-inning run on singles by Naoki Yoshikawa and Hayato Sakamoto. Aoyagi (1-0), however, pitched out of a couple of tight spots as he scattered seven hits and a hit ...