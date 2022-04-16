U.S. confirms Russian flagship struck by Ukraine cruise missiles

Newsfrom Japan

The United States believes that the sunken flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet was struck by two Ukrainian missiles, a senior defense official said Friday, highlighting Russia's struggle in its military campaign against Ukraine. The assessment is in line with the Ukrainian assertion that the country hit the warship Moskva with Neptune short-range cruise missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry admitted on Thursday that the ship has sunk, without acknowledging an attack. Following fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces, Russia is widely believed to have failed in its initial objective of capturin...