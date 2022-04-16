Japan's ruling LDP proposes acquiring enemy base strike capability

Newsfrom Japan

A national security panel of the Liberal Democratic Party has proposed that Japan acquire an enemy base strike capability, in a move to counter growing missile and other security threats in the region, ruling party lawmakers said Friday. Whether to push for the controversial plan to possess such capability has been the key issue for a major policy review into Japan's security by year-end, at a time when China and North Korea are ramping up their military activities. Having such capability remains politically sensitive in Japan given its exclusively defense-oriented policy under the war-renounc...