Soccer: Urawa off to winning start in ACL with victory over Lion City

Sports

Emperor's Cup winners Urawa Reds got off to a comfortable start in the Asian Champions League on Friday, dispatching debutants Lion City Sailors of Singapore 4-1 in their Group F Opener. Seeking their third ACL title, Urawa were ahead after eight minutes through Kasper Junker's well-placed header and Ataru Esaka doubled the lead in the 15th minute as he tucked home a low cross at Buriram Stadium in Thailand. David Moberg Karlsson added a superb third in the 42nd minute, finding the bottom right corner off the post after striking on the turn from the edge of the box, but the Swedish attacker sc...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer