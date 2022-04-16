Soccer: Urawa off to winning start in ACL with victory over Lion City

Newsfrom Japan

Emperor's Cup winners Urawa Reds got off to a comfortable start in the Asian Champions League on Friday, dispatching debutants Lion City Sailors of Singapore 4-1 in their Group F Opener. Seeking their third ACL title, Urawa were ahead after eight minutes through Kasper Junker's well-placed header and Ataru Esaka doubled the lead in the 15th minute as he tucked home a low cross at Buriram Stadium in Thailand. David Moberg Karlsson added a superb third in the 42nd minute, finding the bottom right corner off the post after striking on the turn from the edge of the box, but the Swedish attacker sc...