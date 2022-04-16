Soccer: Tagawa scores in 2nd straight league game for Santa Clara

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa scored in the second straight Portuguese Primeira Liga game on Friday as his leveler helped Santa Clara secure a 1-1 draw away to Arouca. The 23-year-old, on an 18-month loan from FC Tokyo since January, steered into the net from close range in the 72nd minute after a shot from Ricardinho was blocked by a defender at Estadio Municipal de Arouca. Tagawa's teammate and Japan midfielder Hidemasa Morita had come on in the 66th minute for Santa Clara, while Tagawa came off a minute after scoring his third goal of the season. They sit eighth in the table.