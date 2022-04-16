Baseball: Ohtani ends drought with 2 home runs in Angels win

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani blasted his first two home runs of the season Friday as the Los Angeles Angels came from behind to beat the Texas Rangers 9-6. The reigning American League MVP came into the game on the back of seven opening games without a homer, for the first time in his five big-league seasons. But he ended the drought by connecting on the first pitch in his 31st trip to the plate. Ohtani, who was tagged with his second straight loss as a pitcher a day earlier, pulled a Matt Bush's high fastball and sent it over the right-center wall, into the bullpen at Globe Life Field. The Rang...