Main events scheduled for April 18-24

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for April 18-24: April 18 (Mon) -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to hold talks with Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Tokyo. -- Osaka High Court to hand down ruling on appeal made by former education institution chief and his wife who were found guilty of illegally receiving public subsidies for their school businesses. -- Health ministry panel to discuss whether to approve Novavax coronavirus vaccine. April 19 (Tues) -- Japan's import ban on 38 goods from Russia as part of its additional sanctions over Ukraine to take effect. April 20 (Wed) -...