Soccer: Keeper Slowik's heroics hand FC Tokyo a point at Sapporo

Newsfrom Japan

FC Tokyo salvaged a 0-0 draw away to Consadole Sapporo on Saturday in the J-League top flight thanks to a superb double save from Polish keeper Jakub Slowik in the second half. After a first half with no real chances, Consadole came closest to scoring in the 78th minute when substitute Taika Nakashima's powerful header from a corner on the right and Takuma Arano's follow-up were both denied on the line by a diving Slowik at Sapporo Dome. Nakashima, who has two goals this term, showed another great leap to meet a cross but was caught by Slowik, while FC Tokyo missed a last-minute chance when 18...