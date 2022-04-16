Baseball: Wilkerson outduels Shoemaker as struggling Tigers win again

Newsfrom Japan

Aaron Wilkerson went six innings to outduel American compatriot Matt Shoemaker and pitch the Hanshin Tigers to a 2-1 Central League win over the Yomiuri Giants on Saturday. The win was just the third of the season for the Tigers, who have struggled out of the gate this season and have now won two straight. Wilkerson (1-0), who has pitched in just 14 MLB games, allowed a run on three walks and three hits while striking out five. Shoemaker (0-1), with 46 MLB wins under his belt, allowed two runs, one earned, over six innings to take his first loss in Japan. "At the start I was a little too excit...