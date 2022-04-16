370 mil. people under some form of lockdown in China due to COVID

About 373 million people in 45 cities across China have come under some form of lockdown due to a surge in coronavirus cases amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to estimates by a Nomura Holdings Inc. unit. The figure amounts to 26.4 percent of the total population, as the government in Beijing continues to pursue a radical zero-COVID policy, fueling concerns that stringent measures could negatively affect the world's second-largest economy and the global supply chain. In China's financial and commercial hub of Shanghai, many parts of which have been locked down ...
Kyodo News

