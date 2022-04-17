Major Japan firms shifting toward more recruitment, post-COVID growth

Newsfrom Japan

Forty-two percent of major Japanese firms are planning to increase hires of new graduates in fiscal 2023, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, reflecting more companies projecting a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The ratio of such optimistic firms jumped by 25 points from a survey held a year ago. It topped that of companies planning to curb new graduate hiring, 9 percent, for the first time in three years. Of the 117 companies polled, 49 said they will hire more in the year starting next April compared with levels in the previous year. The survey also found that the fallout on their re...