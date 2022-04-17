Soccer: Leo Ceara double sees F Marinos edge Hoang Anh Gia Lai in ACL

Newsfrom Japan

Leo Ceara bagged a brace as Yokohama F Marinos began their Asian Champions League campaign with a 2-1 away win over Hoang Anh Gia Lai of Vietnam on Saturday. The Brazilian forward backheeled into the net from a corner to open the scoring in the 19th minute in the Group H encounter before heading home a free-kick six minutes later at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City. The ball for both goals was delivered by right-back Katsuya Nagato. The Vietnamese side, who came close to opening the scoring early in the match but were denied by the post, halved the deficit when F Marinos midfielder Takuy...