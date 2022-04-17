Baseball: Ohtani hits 3rd homer in Angels win over Rangers

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani went deep for the second straight day Saturday, belting his third home run of the season during the Los Angeles Angels' 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers. After ending his longest start-of-the-season home run drought Friday with two blasts, Ohtani had another as he clobbered reliever Derek Holland's first-pitch breaking ball over the right-center-field wall at Globe Life Field for two runs in the eighth inning. Ohtani plated the game's first run in the third when he grounded out with runners on corners with no out. The reigning American League MVP had his first hit of t...