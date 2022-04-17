Main events scheduled for Monday, April 18

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, April 18: -- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to hold talks with Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Tokyo. -- Osaka High Court to hand down ruling at 1:30 p.m. on appeal made by former education institution chief and his wife who were found guilty of illegally receiving public subsidies for their school businesses. -- Health ministry panel to discuss whether to approve Novavax coronavirus vaccine.